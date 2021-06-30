AMESBURY — The people have spoken and the drive-up mailbox has been returned to the post office on Main Street.
"I couldn't wait to get a bill in the mail so I could run down there and mail it," Andrea Lucier said.
The U.S. Postal Service removed the drive-up mailbox as part of a 2019 national campaign to improve security as well as limit the weight of packages to 10 ounces and the thickness of mail to half an inch.
The drive-up mailboxes were replaced with handles and thin "snorkel" slots that funnel letters inside. The mailbox changes did not sit well, however, with many area senior citizens.
Lucier, a longtime Amesbury resident, was not happy when she went to mail a letter on Main Street and the mailbox was gone.
"I'm 81 years old and handicapped," Lucier said. "I went to the post office and asked them to please, please put back the mailbox. And I was told it wasn't going to happen."
Lucier added that a post office employee told her she could call ahead and someone would come out and take her packages. But she saw no reason for preferential treatment and sought other options.
"They put a new box outside the post office door," Lucier said. "But you still had to get out of the car and up a curb and walk a ways to get to the box."
Lucier wasn't the only city resident unhappy with the change.
She said plenty of fellow Council on Aging members were unhappy as well, so she eventually reached out to Mayor Kassandra Gove.
As it turned out, seniors in Newburyport were having the same discussions and the City Council there ended up writing to Newburyport Postmaster Paul Capodilupo to get their Green Street mailbox successfully returned in the spring.
Gove said during her Facebook Live appearance Thursday that she called Capodilupo and was told he contacted U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, to get the mailbox back, so she wrote to her congressman April 6.
The Main Street mailbox returned Thursday and Lucier said she couldn't be happier about it.
"I was contacted by the mayor's office the day after I called," Lucier said. "She had written a letter to Rep. Moulton and so I waited. The next thing I know, there is the mailbox. It was really nice to be able to go to the small government, in terms of the mayor, she was then able to reach out to the bigger government at the federal level and, low and behold, I've got a mailbox."
Gove thanked Lucier for speaking up and said the drive-up mailbox has been very important to local seniors, who she encourages to speak up whenever necessary.
"For anyone who is handicapped or disabled, it is very important that we have that," Gove said Thursday.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.