AMESBURY — In a contest of the mind, local seniors prevailed over those from Salisbury and Newburyport on Thursday to make sure the Amesbury Council on Aging’s first-ever trivia championship stayed within the city.
The competition was hosted at the Amesbury Senior Center, beginning with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and moving to the trivia portion at noon. More than 30 people attended the event with a strong showing from senior centers in all three communities.
The three teams competed in six rounds, with each round featuring five questions. The origins of the phrase “Houston we have a problem,” the news organization Reuters, and the film “Blade Runner” were among the topics folks had to brainstorm.
The teams were excited about giving correct answers, loudly and intensely deliberating before answering each question.
In the end, Team Amesbury prevailed with a score of 100 points, receiving a trophy for its efforts. Salisbury came in second with 80 points while Newburyport finished third with 74.
Amesbury COA Program Director Andrew Suggs said the collaboration was a long time coming.
“I think all the centers, we’ve kind of been working on our own, but we have so many members that go between the centers that it was natural that at some point we should be trying to work together,” Suggs said.
Amesbury COA Director Doreen Arnfield said she loved seeing how much everyone enjoyed the trivia.
“Lots of smiles and laughter. Just a fun day,” Arnfield said.
Suggs served as presenter, reviewing the rules and reading all the questions. He spoke about what it took to get the trivia ready.
“A lot of googling trivia questions. I try to make it fun and varied, and we have a wide range. We shape it after pub trivia, so a little bit of something for everyone,” Suggs said.
Arnfield praised Suggs’ work as host.
“Andrew put his heart and soul into this,” Arnfield said.
Newburyport Council on Aging Activities Director Mary Kelly agreed.
“Andrew did a great job,” she said.
Despite coming in last place, Newburyport seniors had a super time, according to Kelly, noting that Thursday was only the beginning of collaborative efforts.
“We are going to have some sort of a rematch held at Newburyport at our Senior/Community Center in October,” Kelly said.
Suggs said he would love to expand events such as this to include even more communities.
“I’d like to see like all the centers in the area eventually all working together,” Suggs said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
