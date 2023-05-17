AMESBURY — The city has been creative in its use of more than $30,000 in wellness grants over the past two years, purchasing new standing desks, refrigerated vending machines, water filtration systems, bicycle racks and other items to improve employee workspaces.
The grants were awarded courtesy of the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association Health Trust, the city’s health insurance provider. The city received $15,000 in fiscal 2022 and $15,010 in fiscal 2023.
The MIIA is the nonprofit insurance arm of the Massachusetts Municipal Association. As a member-based organization, its focus is to provide excellent service and quality risk management solutions to nearly 400 communities and other public entities in Massachusetts.
Among the items purchased with the grant money are new furniture and a cold water filtration system for the school district.
“The installation of over 100 standing desks throughout the school district and city departments has helped employees maintain ergonomically correct posture,” said American Federation of Teachers Amesbury President Cindy Yetman.
“The access to fresh food from Fresh Fridge vending has improved healthy lunch and snack options on-site during the workday, and the water filtration systems have improved access to filtered hot and cold water on demand for our staff and students,” she added.
Funding was split between all city buildings for additional projects, including adding plants at the library and providing workout equipment for public safety employees, an outdoor picnic bench for employees, a water bottle filling station at the Costello Center, and breakroom improvements at City Hall.
“This has allowed all of our employees to see the benefits of the grants and gave them a say in what the money would be used for in their working environment,” said city Human Resources Director Heather Worrall.
MIIA official Jennifer Ranz explained that they wanted to help people stay healthy rather than just help them after they became sick. She said they decided to take money left over in reserves and use it for wellness grants.
“We kept it pretty open,” she said. “We’ll give you a couple suggestions of what you can use it for but then you tell us what you think you might want to buy or do as a project and we’ll take it on a case-by-case basis and approve it.”
Ranz added that the MIIA never denies anyone.
“But we might say that isn’t quite right and wouldn’t quite fall under the grant, but let’s discuss this ... . More often than not, they get what they need and want, and the amount that they’re eligible for, she said, adding that communities are eligible for different amounts depending on their size, with the largest communities being eligible for up to $20,000.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
