AMESBURY — Two talented high school students will have their artwork permanently displayed at Amesbury Public Library.
The library is holding a competition for young artists to submit their designs for two murals in the library’s teen loft. It is open to anyone in Grades 9-12 who either lives in Amesbury or goes to Amesbury High School, Amesbury Innovation Academy or Sparhawk School.
The Amesbury Cultural Council is funding the competition with winners receiving a $150 stipend and the supplies needed to complete their mural.
The deadline for submissions is March 20 at 8 p.m., with the two designs chosen by the community. The murals are to be completed by Aug. 1, unless otherwise agreed upon by the library and winning artists.
Head of Youth Services Clare Dombrowski said they came up with the idea came after the library commissioned two murals for the children’s section last year with help from the Cultural Council.
“And so when I was looking at what else we could do in the library, we have a new teen loft that we had redone with new furniture and repainted, but we repainted it white and it needs a little color,” Dombrowski said.
Dombrowski added that she wanted to drum up awareness of the teen loft while also making the space feel like it was created by teens for teens.
Mural guidelines are posted on the library’s website and have no guiding theme. They only specify that submissions must be able to be replicated to scale and be appropriate for all ages without promoting racism or bigotry. Winners will be tasked with painting their own designs, with the library offering to put them in touch with a professional artist.
“I think the idea is to just create something in that space that makes it feel welcoming and makes it feel like it is owned by the youth in our town,” Dombrowski said.
She is excited to see what students create.
“I really would like to see what inspires high school artists at this point,” Dombrowski said.
So far, there have not been many submissions, but with the deadline still weeks away, she expects to see more.
“I wanted to give kids time to work and to think, especially over a vacation week. But we have been hearing great feedback,” Dombrowski said.
Amesbury High School Principal Danielle Ricci said the school is filled with “incredibility talented artists” and is thrilled to hear about the contest.
“We are excited for the opportunity to have them collaborate with the Amesbury Public Library to create a mural in their teen space,” Ricci said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
