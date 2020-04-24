Amesbury students lament a senior year cut short

AMESBURY — Amesbury High School senior Katelyn Brannelly walked into her midday statistics class March 12. It would be the last high school class she would ever attend.
"I love school, I have always loved school and not being able to go back without having a proper goodbye is really difficult," Brannelly said this week. "There are a lot of tears and it is feeling like there is no point in doing anything anymore."
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all schools in the state to stay closed for the rest of the academic year to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, leaving seniors like Brannelly, in many ways, without a home.
Rumors had been making the rounds at Amesbury High School on that fateful March day that a student had been showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus and an announcement was made at lunchtime that students would soon be dismissed for the next two weeks.
"My friends and I just kind of stared at each other," Brannelly said. "That's when everybody in another class started cheering."
But the levity was soon punctured when Principal Elizabeth McAndrews walked into Brannelly's statistics classroom to tell them no one at the school tested positive for COVID-19. But she added one more thing.
"She told us we had to leave, now," Brannelly said. "She also told us we couldn't stop in any other classroom and if we left something somewhere in another classroom, you couldn't stop. You just had to go straight outside."
Kaitlyn Levenson was in the same statistics class.
"Everyone was just sitting there silently," Levenson recalled. "When she told us we had to actually get up and leave, it was shocking."
Brannelly and Levenson did as instructed that day and have not stepped foot in their high school since.
"One of my friends was in tears in the parking lot and another of my friends was laughing and thinking this was funny and great and we get two weeks off of school," Brannelly said.
The two-week vacation turned into a month and now school is over.
"Naively, I assumed everything would be fine on Monday, but no," Levenson said.
Senior Maya Gakidis was working during her internship in Mayor Kassandra Gove's office when she found out she also was headed home March 12.
"The mayor called me into her office and told me, 'We're not entirely sure what you are hearing but there is a bit of concern going on, so I'm just going to have to ask you to go home for the day and we will be in touch,'" Gakidis said.
Although Gakidis heard from the mayor's office again, she has not stepped back into City Hall since. She also never thought her guitar class would be the last one she attended at Amesbury High School.
"I would have dressed up for it too, had I known," Gakidis said.
Gakidis wasn't in the building when the school let out March 12 and has not seen any of her friends in person since.
"I've been FaceTiming and Zooming but I haven't seen anyone," Gakidis said.
Brannelly and her friends started the lockdown by occasionally driving in separate cars to a public park where they would then sit on the back of their trunks and have a regular high school student conversation — six feet apart.
But they have ended that practice out of fear of catching the virus.
"I've been writing letters to my friends and we will give each other small gifts in those letters," Brannelly said. "Other than that, I feel that people almost don't have the motivation to talk to anybody anymore ... yeah."
Brannelly expects to attend Pace University in New York City in the fall but, like her high school graduation ceremony, those plans seem up in the air.
"I used to say that I've been looking forward to graduating since freshman year," Brannelly said. "I love the idea of college and I have wanted to live in New York City for years and years and years. All of a sudden, this happens and it is like that dream that I have worked for for years could potentially be gone."
Brannelly said she and her classmates have had to give up a lot in the name of public safety, adding that she has one request of her community.
"People need to stay home," she said. "I'll go out for a drive by myself and I will see people just hanging out. That is really offensive. We're getting cheated out of this special time in our life and we are working hard and following the rules and you're not."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.