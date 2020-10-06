AMESBURY — Students should expect to begin returning to school on Monday, Oct. 19, while the details of the hybrid model they will be learning under are yet to come.
Classes began remotely for the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 15; School Committee met Monday night to decide whether or not to move into a hybrid mode with an original Oct. 13 start date.
The hybrid learning model will need to be approved by the School Committee by Friday, Oct. 9.
Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said he and his elementary school principals have discussed moving towards offering a hybrid model in which kindergarten students would first return to class from 8:30 a.m. -11 a.m., four days a week.
Fulgoni also said that the high school administration has shown an interest in putting a four-day, morning and afternoon schedule into effect.
Although Fugoni's plan was to move to a hybrid model next Tuesday, Oct. 13, committee member Kate Currie took issue with much of the district's planning.
Concerns were also raised over the district’s internet technology infrastructure as well as transportation options.
The School Committee eventually voted unanimously to approve moving to a hybrid model on Oct. 19, the details of which will need to be worked out and approved by them by the end of the day Friday.
Fulgoni told the committee Monday night that the district's Reopening Task Force recommended moving into a hybrid model.
About eight people sent emails and Facebook messages to the School Committee Monday night with seven of those advocating a return to in-person teaching. The School Committee student representative also endorsed a hybrid model.
