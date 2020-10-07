AMESBURY — Students should expect to begin returning to school Oct. 19 but details of the hybrid model they would learn under have yet to come.
Classes began remotely for the 2020-21 school year Sept. 15; the School Committee met Monday night to decide whether to move to a hybrid mode with an original Oct. 13 start date.
Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said he and his elementary school principals have discussed moving toward offering a hybrid model in which kindergarten students would first return to class for four days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The high school administration has also shown interest in putting a four-day, morning and afternoon schedule into effect.
Fire Chief Ken Berkenbush, the interim health director, told the committee he is confident the district could use a hybrid class model soon.
"From a public health standpoint, there is no reason why they can't come back," Berkenbush said.
Although Fulgoni's intention was to move to a hybrid model Oct. 13, his plan still called for at least one day of at-home learning and other asynchronous lessons.
The idea of livestreaming and even recording certain classes for later use was also floated Monday night. Information Technology Director Tim McCue, however, painted a grim picture of the district's internet technology.
"The picture is not great to livestream," McCue said. "Most of the switches of the wireless infrastructure are very old. There are configuration problems and I am sure that anybody who has been in the schools can anecdotally recite how bad it is. That's going to take money."
McCue added that approximately 75% of the district's internet technology infrastructure switches reached an end-of-life phase "somewhere between 2004 and 2018," and that updating the district's technology infrastructure would cost roughly $400,000.
"I think replacing the core switches would help the connectivity between the buildings," McCue said. "Then, maybe getting a better wireless implementation might be able to leapfrog some of the one-to-one replacement that we would have to do."
Citing a lack of communication from the district, committee member Kate Currie took issue with much of Fulgoni's planning. Mayor Kassandra Gove, who chairs the committee, voiced her concern.
"My general sense of the conversation is that we don't approve with what has been presented to us," Gove said.
The committee eventually voted unanimously to approve moving to a hybrid model Oct. 19, the details of which would need to be worked out and approved during a virtual meeting Friday at 3 p.m.
