AMESBURY — Art is for everyone. That’s the belief of Lisa Stockwell and Carolyn Dunn, who launched Able Heart Studio in spring 2016 to work with artists of different abilities and disabilities.
Stockwell explained how she and Dunn came to the decision to open the studio, located at 111 Main St., after working at a day program in the area.
“Carol and I both worked there for a lot of years and we had done an art show with them and loved it,” Stockwell said. “It was a good way to get out in the community, so we decided to give it a try.”
She said they offer small group classes to keep things as personal as possible.
“We do group projects and we also have individuals do their own artwork as well. We like to be choice based and some individuals need the guidance of a project, and others like to just do their own thing,” Stockwell said.
She said they had been operating in a smaller space before moving to their current space in July.
“We were really growing and then COVID hit, of course, and we had to kind of rebuild. So this is kind of a rebirth,” Stockwell said.
She loves helping her students improve their skills.
“Some people might seem limited but are unlimited in their artistic potential,” Stockwell said.
The studio’s co-owner said class sizes often vary.
“We really like to concentrate on what groups will work well together, that’s a very important part of our programs,” Stockwell said. “So some could be a private class because that works best for the artist or we could have group classes comfortably up to about six, but usually it’s like three to five. We like to keep it small so we can help everybody.”
She noted that they love to get involved in the community.
“There’s an art store in Amesbury called Alchemy + Art that sells our prints, which is also a big thrill for the artists to have. And they have done shows of our work as well,” Stockwell said.
Alchemy + Art Owner Deb Schmill said she was familiar with Able Heart Studio because her daughter, Emily, takes classes there. She said she thinks they serve a very important purpose.
“Their work has helped my daughter tremendously. It gives their students, the artists, another purpose and enjoyment,” Schmill said.
The studio is open Tuesday through Thursday. Classes are once a week for six-week sessions. Sessions are 45 minutes and cost $120 with all supplies included. The work of current students can be found in the gallery section of ableheart.org.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.