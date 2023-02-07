AMESBURY — Amesbury’s Office of Community and Economic Development (OCED) submitted its MBTA Communities Action Plan to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development on Thursday, Jan. 26.
This plan is the second step in remaining compliant with Section 3A of the Massachusetts Zoning Act that requires identified MBTA communities to have at least one district of reasonable size where multifamily housing is permitted by-right. The action plan outlines potential zoning strategies the city could implement to encourage housing development near transit and achieve final compliance with the Chapter 3A requirements.
On Aug. 10, 2022, then-Gov. Charlie Baker issued final guidelines to determine if an MBTA community complies with Section 3A. According to the new law, the zoning district must have a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre with a minimum land area of 50 total acres, and a minimum multi-family unit capacity. That minimum for Amesbury is 789 units. According to the MBTA zoning act, cities and towns with rapid transit, commuter rail stations, or adjacent communities, like Amesbury, have until December 31, 2024 to come into full compliance. Failure to comply could result in the loss of eligibility to apply for certain funding from the state such as MassWorks and Housing Choice grants.
Some of the actions included in Amesbury’s Action Plan that have been completed to date include becoming a Housing Choice Community in 2020 and appointing a Housing Trust in 2021. To manage the city’s housing-related work over the next two years, Amesbury created the “At Home in Amesbury” campaign.
This campaign is being launched in February 2023 and will focus on affordable housing in the city and other housing related issues such as diversity in housing types, transportation issues, and researching policy changes that encourage housing development.
Projects in the "At Home in Amesbury" campaign include modifying the existing Smart Growth (40R) Overlay District to accommodate condominium growth, working with developers on housing projects in the Golden Triangle" and adopting new zoning ordinances to support creation of diverse and affordable housing throughout the city.
