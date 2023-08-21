AMESBURY — Local water officials responded to two sewer overflows on Friday, both spilling into the Merrimack River, after a fast-moving storm dumped inches of rain on the region in less than an hour.
Officials agreed that the sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) were caused by the build-up of rain and groundwater thanks to a particularly wet summer. One incident occurred near 46 Merrimac St, while the other took place near the Irving Gas Station on Macy Street. Based on visual observation, the total estimated overflow volume is approximately 25,000 gallons, with officials confirming some did spill into the Merrimack River.
Sanitary sewer systems collect and transport domestic, commercial, and industrial wastewater and limited amounts of stormwater and infiltrated ground water to treatment facilities for appropriate treatment. Sanitary sewers are different than combined sewers, which are designed to collect large volumes of stormwater in addition to sewage and industrial wastewater, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Combined sewer systems are prone to overflowing after large storms releasing millions of gallons of untreated waste water into the Merrimack from places as far away as Manchester, N.H., and Lowell. Whenever a CSO occurs officials in the communities where they take place are required to report them to monitoring officials.
While Amesbury has borne the brunt of these overflows for years, it is not nearly as common for the city to be part of the problem.
“It is very rare. I mean, it was 3.7 inches of rain,” Amesbury Wastewater Treatment Plant Chief Operator Gary Field said.
Merrimack River Watershed Council Policy and Education Specialist John Macone echoed his sentiment.
“It's really uncommon to see these events happen in a closed system,” Macone said.
The Merrimack River Watershed area covers more than 5,000 square miles and provides drinking water for approximately 600,000 people. It is the fourth-largest watershed in New England. The Merrimack River Watershed Council is a local non-profit that focuses on making the Merrimack River cleaner, healthier, and more accessible.
Macone explained what this issue shows him about the city’s sewer.
“It's an indicator that there's some kind of infiltration going on in Amesbury's sewer system,” Macone said.
Macone said that it could come from a variety of underground infrastructure issues such as old piping or a crack.
“I'm not sure in Amesbury's case what it is, but just given when it happened, the fact it happened during that huge storm, it's just indicating it's water that's draining directly into the sewage pipes,” Macone said.
Regarding how bad the spill was, he said the average is usually far worse.
“Typically you're talking hundreds of thousands if not millions of gallons during a storm like that that will come in into the system, so 25,000 is not very much. But, a system like Amesbury's is supposed to be closed so that it doesn't have any sewage overflow at all,” Macone said.
Speaking about the incident at Macy Street by Route 110, Field spoke about complications they ran into when first addressing the situation.
“We were under a consent order to fix situation over there. We have done the work and it didn't work as expected. What we were trying to do is divert some of the flow from 110 down Rocky Hill Road and it didn't work,” Field said.
He could not provide an exact timetable but said he hopes to see phase two of the repairs begin shortly.
“We're going to have an engineer look into it and put a sleuth gate in there to divert the blockade more,” Field said.
He explained what a sleuth gate is.
“It'll probably be like fiberglass and it'll be in the channel and it slides up and down. It's just a gate to divert water,” Field said.
Regarding the event that occurred at near 46 Merricmac St., he said that the city was able to get it under control much quicker.
“We had contractors there today, It was just caused by a complete surcharge of the system. They're going to make a repair, hopefully by the end of this week. It might be the beginning of next week. Access to that manhole that got damaged is difficult because of where it is, but there's no leaks or any kind of danger to the public where it is,” Field said on Monday.
Sewage plants in Massachusetts are required by law to issue public reports via email when a SSO event happens, but these warnings can be hard to locate, and there is no central public alert system for dissemination of information.
City Communication's Director William Donohue confirmed that all SSO protocols were followed and that the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was notified.
Daily News correspondent Lisa Rinaldi contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.