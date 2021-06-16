AMESBURY — Rocket science, paddle sports and documentary filmmaking are just some of the more than 20 new programs that will be offered by the Youth Recreation Department this summer.
Youth Recreation offered a modified summer program to accommodate social distancing protocols with all outdoor activities for about 500 kids last year.
Youth Recreation director Kathy Crowley said that her department's summer program normally serves 1,200 kids from ages 3 to 18 and she intends to do so once again in 2021.
"This is a return to form for most programs but extra safety protocols will still be happening, hand washing and smaller groups for contract tracing," Crowley said. "But we will only need to wear masks indoors and will be scheduling plenty of outdoor activities."
The popular Camp Kent summer nature program offers five, one week sessions to approximately 300 children in grades 1 through 8 each year and will once again offer its programming from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., in five sessions Mondays through Fridays from July 6 through Aug.6.
Camp Kent will also feature paddle sports for grades 4-9 with the new Powow Paddle Club from Aug. 9-13.
"Our Camp Kent numbers are pretty full and our park numbers are also full, so we are definitely getting back to speed," Crowley said. "We will also have our wildness survival program which is popular for grades 4-8. We will also offer a one week survival program for grades 1-3."
The youth park program is located at the Town Park and offers six, one week sessions for ages 6 to 12. The park program offers all day activities including playground games, arts and crafts, sports and nature walks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will also offer extended day components from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in six sessions from July 6 to Aug 13.
The Tadpole playground program meets in the Town Park and offers arts and crafts, sports, splash pad and cooperative games for ages 3 to 5 . The Tadpole program has traditionally run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. but an extended day program will also be offered which will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. from July 6 to Aug.6
"This will extend the day and be especially helpful for working parents," Crowley said. "Several people had approached the mayor and asked for it and we have a new supervisor who can accommodate those hours."
Other program highlights are the summer theater arts recreation program which will teach the magic of theater through games, skits, improvisation makeup and costumes to grades 5-8 from July 26 to Aug. 5 and grades 1-4 from Aug 2-6.
Filmmaking for Beginners is another new program and will offer beginner sessions for ages 8-12 from Aug 2 -6, as well as documentary filmmaking for ages 12-18 from Aug. 9-13.
A pair of skateboarding clinics will also be held at the newly-christened Brian Eldredge Skateboard Park for ages 7-15. The first clinic will be held on July 16 and the second on Aug. 13.
Amesbury Middle School art teacher Kate Bernadoni will be leading a traveling drawing program for grades 5-8 from Aug 9-13.
The new rocket science program for grades K-5 will take place at Amesbury Elementary from Aug 2-6 and will end with a high-flying rocket launch.
Summer program registration takes place online at www.amesburyrec.com.
Questions can be directed to Crowley at 978-388-8137, extension 560, (email Kathleen@amesburyma.gov) or assistant director Jimmy Olsen at extension 561,(email olsen@amesburyma.gov.)
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
