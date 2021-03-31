AMESBURY — The search for the next superintendent of schools is about to shift into high gear.
Elizabeth McAndrews has been serving as the school district’s acting superintendent ever since her predecessor, Jared Fulgoni, resigned in October.
A 12-member superintendent search committee was formed earlier this year to find a permanent replacement for Fulgoni. The district is working with the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, which is playing the role of search consultant.
School Committee member Maryann Welch and Abigail Jurist Levy co-chair the search committee, which includes three teachers, three parents, a member of the community at large and a graduate of Amesbury High School’s Class of 2020.
Welch said the district received 24 applications for the position as of the deadline Friday.
Welch said all applicants’ names are kept confidential at this stage but the search committee is expected to meet Thursday to begin narrowing the list. The committee will begin interviewing the selected applicants next week.
“We will go through the interviews and will narrow it down to three,” Welch said.
The committee expects to announce its three finalists to the School Committee on April 15. More interviews would be conducted before the final decision May 6.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
