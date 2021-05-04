Amesbury superintendent finalist touts 'hands-on' approach to education

AMESBURY — Uxbridge Public Schools Superintendent Frank Tiano appeared before the School Committee on Tuesday night to make his case to be the city’s next superintendent.
A 12-member search committee was formed earlier this year to find a new school superintendent, and Tiano is one of three finalists. Amesbury High School Principal Elizabeth McAndrews has been the acting superintendent since October.
McAndrews and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Superintendent Stephen Zadravec were also selected by the search committee. Zadravec was interviewed by the School Committee at Amesbury High on Monday and McAndrews is expected to answer questions Wednesday night.
Tiano has served as the Uxbridge superintendent since 2018 and worked for three years as assistant superintendent in Framingham. He also spent 15 years as an elementary and middle school principal, as well as an assistant superintendent for Chelmsford Public Schools, where he worked his way up to superintendent in 2010.
Tiano earned a doctorate in education from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, as well as a master's degree in teaching from Simmons College and a bachelor's degree in management from Bentley College.
He told the School Committee on Tuesday that “Amesbury is a great place to live.”
"I believe you folks are looking for a superintendent who can provide leadership and aligning visions and goals in identifying those levers that are going to move student achievement, not only for each school but across the district," Tiano said. "I have experience in that type of planning and I have experience in pulling a school district together and involving the stakeholders."
He said Amesbury and Uxbridge are roughly the same size.
"It fits my style," Tiano said. "I'm a very hands-on superintendent. I have been a public school teacher and a principal. I have done lunch duty as recently as two weeks ago. Being able to be in all three schools in one day and connect with teachers and staff and students is something that I currently enjoy in my role."
Tiano also stressed communication and collaboration.
"If there is something that is going to impact, say Grade 3, then I will be talking with that principal and with the teachers," Tiano said. "We try to put a lot of thought into the best way forward. I realize, in my position, that I can impact thousands of people. So we work as a team."
Honestly is the key to longevity, according to Tiano.
"There has to be a willingness from folks to be able to come to the table," Tiano said. "I believe we have that here and, moving forward, dedication and focus upon doing what is right for the kids."
Superintendent Jared Fulgoni resigned in October after two years on the job.
Superintendent finalists' resumes: https://schools.amesburyma.gov/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=13731&dataid=19467&FileName=Finalist%20Resumes.PDF.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
