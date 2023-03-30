AMESBURY — School Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said it has been a multistep process trying to navigate budget season as she and the School Committee attempt to fit the spending proposal within the city’s means.
“Since I have become superintendent, I have worked with my director of finance and operations and my leadership team to do what’s called a zero-based budget, and that means you really get rid of everything and then you build back the budget based on what you really need,” McAndrews said.
The purpose, she said, is to get rid of redundancies or anything useless.
“We did that process and we created a level-services budget,” McAndrews added. “The level services allows us to maintain the level of services that we currently have, which means that especially given inflation, that the cost of our budget is going to increase even though we are not adding anything to it. So that’s where we began and after we went through that process, we had an 8.82% just by level services.”
She said the next step was to begin what she called “right-sizing.”
“I am making a distinction between right-sizing and reductions because right-sizing to me means I am reducing resources to better match our enrollment and our population and our needs. So those aren’t cuts,” McAndrews said.
She said right-sizing reduced the proposed budget by about $410,000, which brought down the total proposed increase to 7.65%. She presented the proposal to the committee and was asked to reduce again to try to meet the city’s 3% threshold.
“So they asked me to reduce by about a million dollars, which I did with my leadership team and we kind of got creative and we increased some of our offsets,” the superintendent said. “We moved some things to ESSER. Ultimately, we got down to a 4.78% increase, and we were about $625,000 off of what the mayor’s amount of money was for us.”
ESSER refers to elementary and secondary school emergency relief funding as part of the federal American Rescue Plan.
She said that prior to the School Committee meeting Monday which drew more than 100 people, she put the middle school world language teacher position back into the budget. That raised the overall percentage increase to the current 4.99%.
At the School Committee meeting March 13, Mayor Kassandra Gove said she was using a placeholder of a 3% increase as a threshold before needing an override vote. She noted that even going to that 3% mark would still set the city up for a cliff in fiscal 2025by using up the city’s levy capacity.
“I’m sure everybody’s aware of the economy today and it is impacting our city finances as well,” Gove said. “This is where my position becomes even more challenging, and as an obligation to the taxpayers, I need to state that this budget as presented would require an override vote from the public at a ballot. This budget is not something that we can fund.”
On Tuesday, Gove explained that the School Committee has been working with the school administration since January through Budget & Finance Meetings of the Whole and regular School Committee meetings to draft a budget that reflects the mission, vision and goals of the school district.
She said that based on several revenue assumptions, the proposed budget and initial requests from other departments exceeds the city’s levy capacity.
“Building a budget so far in advance is challenging at best,” Gove said. “Many communities begin with budget estimates that do not reflect the reality of their funding capacity. Over time and as a community, we get to our final budget proposal, which must balance. I look forward to making a comprehensive proposal to the City Council in May for them to base their decision upon.”
She added, “Amesbury has been fortunate to have excess levy capacity over time. Due to declining revenue and inflation that capacity is decreasing quickly. It will force us to think outside the box when it comes to delivering basic services.”
McAndrews said it was the level-services increases that hampered them this year.
“The private special education tuition increase of 14%, which was about $305,000 increase for us. We have the every-year teacher contracts. Teachers can move down steps, which means they have more years, they can move over columns, which means they have more degrees, which we want them to do both of those things to have experience and get more education. So between those two, it was about almost $600,000 for step and column moves,” McAndrews said.
She said they also saw increases in the cost of doing business to provide routine services such as heating, busing and health insurance, among others.
“That was roughly a little bit more than $2 million before we even start,” McAndrews said.
McAndrews said that for the vast majority of her 17 years with the district, she has seen cuts be made and is not sure how much more can go.
“We are just going to have to cut staff if I have to continue to make those reductions, which is not good for anyone,” the superintendent said. “I don’t know what else we can do differently here. I have to hope that they look at the funding equation that they use to determine how much money we get from the state because I don’t think our city needs, our school needs, are represented appropriately in that funding equation.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
