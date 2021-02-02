AMESBURY — The School Committee was given a look at potential budget options, starting with a 3.14% increase for the coming school year by the acting superintendent Monday night.
The city’s public schools have been operating on a $33.4 million general budget for the current school year.
Acting Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews presented the committee with a proposed level services budget of $34.5 million for the upcoming 2021–22 school year during a special meeting Monday night.
According to McAndrews, the district will need to increase its operating budget by 3.14% in order to offer the same services it does now.
McAndrews told the School Committee that a level services budget would not include 16 new positions requested by her building principals, including a pair of reading coaches ($65,356 each), and two math interventionalists, (also $65,356 each) at the elementary level.
The Amesbury Elementary School has also requested a technical integrationist for $65,356; Cashman Elementary has requested a new English language teacher, also $65,356.
Amesbury Middle School has requested reestablishing an assistant principal (which was cut from the budget last year) at $100,000; a special education paraprofessional at $26,249; and a co-curricular stipend amount of $15,000.
The high school administration has also requested an additional social studies teacher at $65,356 a year; a new student success coach at $26,249; an adjustment counselor for $65,356; co-curricular stipends of $15,000; and $16,410 for freshmen sports.
The Amesbury Innovation High School has also requested a van driver for $9,423; as well as $7,000 in teaching supplies and the central administration office has asked for a part-time human resource generalist at $30,000.
McAndrews told the committee she recommended reestablishing the middle school assistant principal at $100,000 a year; adding the social studies teacher at the high school at $65,356 a year; as well as a reading interventionalist for the district at $65,356; an elementary school math coach for $10,000; and $30,000 for co-curricular stipends at the middle and high schools.
According to McAndrews, she and her administration have set out with a focus on social and emotional learning, (with a particular focus on emotional well-being) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number of students returning to the classroom after a year of hybrid and remote learning remains an unknown going into the 2021-2022 school year. But McAndrews stated that the district is approaching enrollment with an eye towards a full return of students in the next school year. State education funding, healthcare insurance increases and pension costs also remain unknowns.
School Committee member Mariann Welsh clarified that a level services budget would not include any of McAndrews' recommendations.
Committee member Mel Webster said that McAndrews' budget proposal "puts everything into perspective."
"I am happy that we have a 3.14% recommended budget," Webster said. "Normally you are used to just seeing an 8, 9, 10, 11. And then you whittle it down. I do think that we have a lot to think about in terms of where we can whittle, if we can whittle without damaging the programs that we are providing to our students. I think level services is what we should be looking at with the hope that we can find some more money somewhere to get beyond that."
