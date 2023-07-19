AMESBURY — Trash pickup is getting an upgrade as the city looks to improve efficiency with the transition to an automated service.
G. Mello, the disposal company used by the city, announced its plans for automated trash pickup during recent contract negotiations and will begin trying it out later this month.
The introduction of trash pickup using specialized robotic arms attached to trucks is expected to efficiently collect waste carts and minimize time at each stop.
This transition would not only alleviate the physical burden on waste management personnel but also eliminate potential safety hazards associated with manual handling.
This increased efficiency would allow for optimized routes, leading to less fuel use and vehicle wear and tear, according to a statement from the city.
“The new automated trash pickup system will make collection in Amesbury more efficient, encourage recycling, and keep contract costs down for the city,” Mayor Kassandra Gove said in the statement.
“It will also help reduce the amount of trash that ends up in our streets from loose bags and materials overflowing from barrels,” she added.
Gove praised the city’s relationship with G. Mello.
“G. Mello has been a great partner in making sure the distribution of the new trash carts runs smoothly and we expect the new process of automated trash pickup to be fully operational by the third week of August,” she said. “I appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through the transition.”
City Communications Director William Donohue said they have seen other successful examples of automated trash pickup in neighboring communities.
“Surrounding cities like West Newbury, Salisbury, Georgetown and Byfield all currently utilize an automatic trash pickup system,” he said.
G. Mello will begin to distribute new, 64-gallon, brown trash carts to residents beginning July 24 through the first week of August.
Each single-family residence will receive a cart, each multifamily residence with six units or less will receive six, and addresses in the Amesbury Central Business District will receive one, with options for businesses to receive two upon request.
Additional carts will be available for a fee from G. Mello, as needed, by calling 978-352-8581. The company will also provided a recycling program for those who wish to dispose of trash barrels.
Residents will be able to dispose of their trash barrels by placing them curbside the last two weeks of August during their regularly scheduled pickup.
For regularly scheduled trash pickup, residents will be asked to place their new carts at the curb with the handles facing their property, and with 15 feet of clearance above and 3 feet between objects and other carts.
As part of the new system, no loose trash or bags will be collected, and all trash must be in a new cart provided by G. Mello.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.