AMESBURY — Amesbury High School teacher Sarah Luz typically shies away from publicity. But she was given little choice in the matter recently when recently presented with the annual Stroke of Genius Award by the Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc.
The Stroke of Genius Award for Educational Leadership, named for retired Superintendent of Schools Dr. Stephen Gerber, celebrates an unsung hero who has been nominated by her peers for creating a project that has made a difference. Luz currently leads AC3, Amesbury Career and Community Connections, a transition program for young adults ages 18 to 22, which offers support to gain optimal independence.
“We used to be called 'Post Grads,' so my students are students who have graduated high school but not necessarily met the MCAS requirements, they would have a certificate of attainment or achievement, so they walk at graduation after their four years, but then they are no longer of high school age and moving into this post-grad world,” Luz said. “We keep them until their 22nd birthday, and the idea is to gain optimal independence.”
That optimal independence is different for each student according to Luz, ranging to hand-over-hand help at a job site, to leaving school early to attend an independent part-time job.
Luz was the one who pitched and put together the school’s Practical Assessment Exploration System lab, which has been critical to her goal by providing a hands-on classroom featuring real life situations and job skills. The program is an important part of the preparation that Sarah’s students need to make connections with local businesses and their community. They also create products in their lab which they can market, learning important social skills as well.
AHS secretary Carol Bartlett nominated Luz for the award after being able to see the daily results of her efforts.
“I get to see the AC3 students at Amesbury High School on a daily basis, and every day I get to witness miracles happening,” Bartlett said. “Sarah Luz has transformed these young adults in ways I would never, could never have envisioned, when they leave at the end of each day, she has made them feel special, important, valued and capable.”
Bartlett was particularly impressed with the work Luz’s students did around Christmas time last year.
“Students have learned to etch glassware, use a Cricket press, will learn to sew, they have made their own class tee shirts and they sold items to staff at a Christmas this past year,” Bartlett said. “AC3 students were very proud of their products, which were exceedingly gift-worthy.”
Luz herself has no desire to be in the limelight, but hopes that winning this award will help show off her students.
“I get uncomfortable with recognition for myself, but I think with all the publicity, it’s really cool because whenever I go to talk to a community partner I’m able to show them this is everything they can do, all this is data driven, so it makes it really easy to say they can do this stuff,” Luz said. “So the publicity and recognition makes me feel good that people will get to see what they do so well.”
Currently the PAES lab allows for three students to work in it at a time, but as more staff is trained Luz hopes to see that number increase.
