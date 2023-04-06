AMESBURY — Teachers union AFT Amesbury refuses to remain quiet as it continues to push for a fully funded budget and what it deems to be fair contracts.
The latest mobilization from the teachers union came on Monday only hours prior to the final vote by the School Committee on the budget for public schools.
Hundreds of teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff rallied before classes as members of union held signs and handed out leaflets off the grounds of each school building to outline their hope for fully funded public schools.
The budget approved Monday night called for a 5.58% increase in last year’s budget. Mayor Kassandra Gove said at a School Committee meeting March 13 that she was using a placeholder of a 3% increase as a threshold before needing an override vote. She noted that even reaching that 3% mark would still set the city up for a tough time in fiscal 2025 by using up the city’s levy capacity.
In response to The Daily News on Wednesday, Gove noted that the final decision to fund all departments belongs to the City Council.
“My recommendation for a school budget will undoubtedly include an increase in funding for their operating budget,” she said. “It will also include capital funding. Together, that funding will address our school buildings, curriculum, and staff and teacher salary increases which are anticipated based on current negotiations.
“In addition to pandemic relief funds specifically for education, I have allocated almost 50% of city relief funds from the CARES Act and again from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support Amesbury Public Schools,” Gove added. “Those funds have been and will be used for building improvements and technology.”
She said it is her responsibility to balance the needs of all 16 city departments and the nearly 600 employees.
“It is also my responsibility to monitor the funding capacity of our taxpayers and be a steward of taxpayer dollars,” Gove said. “Excess capacity in our levy is simply the ability to raise taxes higher than they are. We are clearly experiencing the impacts of inflation and the cost of doing business outpacing our revenues. I will continue to prioritize strong financial policies that protect the future of our community and advocate for changes in state funding to prioritize profit sharing that supports general municipal services. I appreciate AFT’s activism and look forward to seeing what the City Council approves in their decision.”
When asked about what she would say to residents if they were faced with an override vote due to the school budget, AFT Amesbury President Cindy Yetman said she would emphasize what education means to the community.
“We consider school budgets as basically moral documents. It reflects the values of the community. So in terms of our school budget, we want it to be fully funded and reflect the value of the community that it puts on education. Our education facilities and the ability to attract and maintain quality staff is the measure of success in terms of market value of our homes and in terms of success of our families living and coming to Amesbury and seeking Amesbury as their community,” Yetman said.
She said teachers have been told to “figure it out” for too long.
“It’s decades after decades that we’ve taken modest to no increases, and it’s just caught up to us and it’s really causing a problem with our facilities, causing a problem maintaining quality professional staff and even filling positions that we have, it’s quite a challenge,” Yetman said. “So the community deserves safe, healthy, supportive school facilities. The students deserve a successful education here in Amesbury. And I know the community is behind us, and we’ll find out very soon how deep we need to reach in our pockets to make that happen.”
She spoke to the efforts that AFT Amesbury members have made to make themselves heard, including the rally Monday and a group of more than 200 attending the School Committee public hearing on the budget March 27.
“We’ve been really very visible and present in terms of letting the community know where we’re at right now in terms of facilities and in terms of staffing and in terms of salaries. We had extremely heartfelt testimony by the more than 200 educators and support personnel and parents that came out to support us that evening. Basically telling the School Committee that we cannot absorb any additional cuts, and the good news is the School Committee did increase where they were initially in terms of the budget,” Yetman said.
She said she feels a big difference has been their transparency when addressing the School Committee and the community.
“We’re not covering anything up any longer. We’re making things very open and visible and we’re speaking the truth,” Yetman said.
Yetman said she wishes that the City Council could fund the full budget proposed initially by the superintendent, which will not be able to happen since the council cannot fund a School Budget higher than the amount approved by the School Committee.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
