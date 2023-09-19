AMESBURY — The city’s teachers union, American Federation for Teachers Amesbury, will once again host a candidate forum for all positions in the upcoming general election.
The event is set for Wednesday, Sept. 27, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Amesbury High School.
This election features one contested race with four individuals aiming to be the city’s mayor at the time of writing. Incumbent Mayor Kassandra Gove is joined by former City Councilor Richard Marggraf, John Proctor and Ted Semesnyei. The preliminary election is set for today (Tuesday), which will narrow the field down to two candidates.
“We have it down to a science as to how to organize it,” AFT President Cindy Yetman said.
The teachers union held forums during the 2019 and 2021 municipal elections.
Yetman spoke about why it was important for her union to begin hosting then.
“I think it was just being part of being engaged in the community and supporting Amesbury and supporting anybody who volunteers to help this community in any way. And we think that’s something we should give back to the community that gives so much to us,” Yetman said.
She shared what folks should expect.
“It will be streaming on Facebook, on the Amesbury Community Television. It will also be shared on the community access channel, and it will be available in the auditorium. It’s a free event, free to the public, and they certainly can be part of the audience. The candidates will be on the stage, it’ll be moderated, and very well-orchestrated,” Yetman said.
Staff is working with students to help them prepare student-generated questions for the candidates Yetman added.
“It’s getting the students some exposure in the political process and how it works at an early age,” Yetman said.
Yetman explained how it will work.
“Each council or board, for example the School Committee, will be called up to a front table on the stage. The moderator has questions for them. The candidates will have all the questions in advance, although they don’t know which particular question they will be asked, and they’ll have a certain amount of time to answer the question,” Yetman said.
She noted that candidates for mayor will receive the most questions.
“Just because it’s such a high interest and a high priority position,” Yetman said.
She encouraged folks to tune in however they can.
“And again, by Thursday, if they want some questions in particular to be considered among the many questions that we certainly are going to receive, Thursday would be the deadline to get those to my secretary,” Yetman said.
Gove said the AFT has built a reputation for hosting a fair and inclusive forum.
“It’s a lot of work to host this event and I appreciate their support of our elections and all candidates for all positions. These volunteers make important decisions for our community and the forum provides an opportunity for voters to be more informed at the ballot box,” Gove said.
Proctor was more critical of the organization, stating they missed out on an opportunity by not hosting the forum prior to the preliminary.
“They would have heard a plethora of different ideas, and now they won’t, they will only hear two ideas,” Proctor said.
Semesnyei said he would be happy to attend any forums like this one between now and November should he make it through the preliminary.
Marggraf said he has participated in the forums in the past and finds them informative.
“They provide a vital service that no other group has been able to accomplish. I look forward to participating once again this year,” Marggraf said.
