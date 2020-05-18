AMESBURY — A team of business owners and city officials has been assembled to help reopen the city’s economy.
Mayor Kassandra Gove has assembled a 11-member business economic adjustment team, which is chaired by Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland, according to a press release.
The team, known as the BEAT, will work with guidance from Gov. Charlie Baker — expected to be made public today — to help make sure business owners understand how to safely reopen in the midst of a pandemic.
Cleveland said the team will focus on three initiatives, with the first being to find state and federal grant funding to help “businesses to get back into business.”
“People need access to grant writers,” Cleveland said. “They want to understand where these missing pieces with the Paycheck Protection Program are. I have seen businesses apply up to seven times for that funding and it is frustrating for them. So, we hope to connect the dots for them, which will get them money.”
The BEAT will also oversee adaptation strategies for the city and its businesses, according to Cleveland.
“We will be looking at using parking spots for outside dining or reprogramming the Upper Millyard amphitheater for the same thing,” Cleveland said. “We have a lot of restaurants that can’t have as many people and, as we get into the better weather, we have access to free picnic tables. So we can reprogram that space pretty quickly.”
The team’s third focus involves providing regular communication to local businesses about resources, funding and other opportunities available to assist with their recovery.
“The biggest issue we’re hearing right now is that there is so much information out there that it is either paralyzing or conflicting,” Cleveland said. “So communication is a really important segment of our work plan.”
Cleveland encourages local business owners to visit the city’s BEAT website at www.amesburyma.gov/community-economic-development/webforms/the-amesbury-beat.
The BEAT is made up of Applied Graphics’ Paul Burnim, Institution for Savings’ Mary Anne Clancy, Bernadette’s Day Spa’s Jen Davis, Paws Pet Boutiques’ JoAnn Goldsmith, the Flatbread Company’s Shannon Hamilton, Hedgehog General Store’s Tracy Harris and Water Street Realty Trust’s Danita Haynes.
District 1 City Councilor Pam Gilday, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Phil DeCologero, Health Director Jack Morris and Cleveland round out the team, which met for the first time Wednesday.
“We separated into four focus groups: restaurants, retail, large spaces and personal care,” Cleveland said. “Those are kind of the sticky wickets for us right now.”
Cleveland said the first meeting went a little longer than expected but was “awesome.”
“These are going to be weekly meetings,” Cleveland said. “This is an all-hands-on-deck kind of thing.”
Gove said in the press release that she is grateful to all the BEAT members for volunteering their time.
“Amesbury has so many unique businesses, and much of the guidance we get from the governor’s office doesn’t fit exactly,” Gove said. “We want to use the collective creativity of our business community to help everyone figure out the best and safest ways to open their doors again.”
