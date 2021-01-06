AMESBURY — A group of apartment residents are getting off to a rough start to 2021 and voicing concerns about $300 rent increases coming next month.
Omar Aissa has been a resident of Amesbury Gardens Apartments since 2012 and said he could usually expect his rent to increase about $40 to $50 each year. Aissa received a letter from AAG Properties on Thursday, letting him know that his rent was going to climb from $995 this month to $1,325 in February.
“I was shocked,” Aissa said. “That is a big increase.”
Aissa said he, his wife and two children should be able to afford the new monthly rent, but many of their Amesbury Gardens neighbors cannot.
“I can deal with it in my situation but, I am sure that the rent will increase more,” Aissa said. “My neighbor is living on Social Security and he told me that he can’t afford it. I know another woman who has been living in one of these buildings for the past 40 years and her rent went up from the $900 range to $1,300-plus.”
Amesbury Gardens Apartments and British Colonial Apartments on Whitehall Road were owned by Ernest Cherry, but in October, the Ernest M. Cherry Jr. Trust sold Amesbury Gardens Apartments to AAG Properties LLC and British Colonial Apartments to AVN LLC. Both companies are listed at 200 Sutton St., Suite 236, in North Andover.
British Colonial Apartments resident Betty Vitale has been in her two-bedroom apartment for the past 10 years and said she is also about to be hit with a large increase in her rent.
Vitale and her husband, Ralph, are retired and on fixed incomes. They paid $1,185 in rent in December but were told on New Year’s Eve their rent was going up to $1,485 in February.
“Everybody is in an uproar over here, I can tell you,” she said. “A couple of people have already moved because they can’t afford this. Some people have seen their rents go up $300 or $400 a month. I don’t want to leave here but I would have to if I can’t get something going.”
Dimitrios Nikitas, the manager of AAG Properties and AVN LLC, said the two property companies are simply keeping up with the market.
“Current rents are well below the market, anywhere from $400 to $600 per unit,” Nikitas said. “In order to properly maintain these units at the current level of expenses, the rent had to be increased. There was no choice.”
Nikitas said the going rate for a two-bedroom apartment with utilities in Amesbury is $1,850 a month, while a one-bedroom with utilities goes for $1,575.
“These numbers might be on the low side, if you look at the averages,” he said. “The taxes have gone up, the water has gone up, all the wages for our employees have gone up. The properties have really had a lot of neglected maintenance. For example, we have had to pay close to $10,000 to redo the paving at the Amesbury Gardens Apartments parking lot. There was a water leak underground there that was going on for years. The parking lot was a sheet of ice in the winter.”
Nikitas also promised to replace all of the washing machines at both properties with newer models and said he is willing to work with people who might be unduly burdened by the rent increase.
“I don’t want to put anyone out on the street,” he said. “There might be something that we can do and work something out. But, anyone who would have bought these properties would have to do the same thing. I would even bet that they would have brought the rent higher.
“If there are people who are seeing a large rent increase, that is because they never had the rent increase to the point of where it should have gone,” he said. “Some people are paying $900 for a two-bedroom apartment. That really makes no sense.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.