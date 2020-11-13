AMESBURY — Most city buildings, including City Hall, will return to appointment only beginning Nov. 23.
The city initially closed all of its buildings to the public March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City buildings were then opened by appointment only June 8 and then reopened in full Sept. 8.
Amesbury has had 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March, according to city Communications Director Caitlin Thayer.
The latest weekly state public health report Thursday showed the city has 20 active cases.
Thayer confirmed Thursday afternoon that, due to the rise in active coronavirus cases in Amesbury and the surrounding area, City Hall, the Fire Department's administrative offices in the Ordway Building and the Senior Center will return to being open only by appointment as of Nov. 23.
The Inspections Department in the Ordway Building, police headquarters and the Public Works Department will also keep their lobbies open for walk-in service and item drop-off but appointments will be necessary for meetings.
Amesbury Public Library has remained closed to the public since March but will continue to offer curbside pickup.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
