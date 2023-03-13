AMESBURY — Housing can be a complicated issue, which is why city leaders are doing what they can to educate residents.
Members of the community have been invited to attend a housing summit at Amesbury High School on March 29 at 5:30 p.m.
The keynote speaker will be Mark Melnik, director of economic and public policy research at the UMass Donohue Institute. There will also be a panel of local and regional housing experts, and stations featuring local organizations and initiatives that support housing.
In a statement to The Daily News, Mayor Kassandra Gove described the housing summit as an “important opportunity for the community to come together to discuss housing.”
“We have an impressive group of speakers and panelists along with community partners who will help answer questions and provide context for the housing crisis we’re all living through right now,” she said. “We’ll talk about how we got here, what’s happening, and what solutions are available to us as well as how they may or may not fit into our neighborhoods.”
The event is part of the I AMesbury 2030 task force’s effort to jump-start the housing element of the city’s master plan.
Gove created the task force with the mission of spending two years, 2021 and 2022, gathering community feedback, looking at strengths and weaknesses, and helping to determine where the community wants Amesbury to be by 2030.
They have looked at eight elements: open space and recreation, learning and education, arts and culture, mobility, infrastructure, economic development, housing, and municipal operations.
“Every element of the I AMesbury 2030 master plan has involved community engagement,” the mayor said. “This will be important information for that long-term plan but also assist in the development of policy changes to be implemented even sooner, and the update to our Housing Production Plan being done right now,” Gove said.
Melnik explained the work he does as part of the economic development and public service arm of the UMass Donahue Institute.
“The team that I lead, economic and public policy research, we do a wide array of economic, demographic and public policy studies for different kinds of clients around the state, including state government, municipal government, regional planning agencies and so on,” he said. “And related to that we produce a journal two times a year called Mass Benchmarks that takes different types of data and research and translates it for a public policy audience.”
Melnik said he often conducts “road shows,” speaking to communities and agencies about the state’s economy.
“Naturally, housing is such an important element of understanding so many pieces of economics in the state, in terms of cost of living, attraction, retention of workers, general health of the economy and so on. So I think a combination of those things led to the town inviting me to speak at this event and really give a macro level perspective on some of the things that are happening in the state economy,” Melnik said.
He said two factors come to mind concerning the state of Massachusetts’ economy and the impact it could have on housing.
“One has been concerns about domestic outmigration and what are some of the push factors leading the people moving out of the state, and the second is with an aging population, there are concerns about having an adequate labor supply in the state in the future,” he said. “So I’ll be talking about those issues and then I’ll dive in a little bit about what that looks like regionally in the Greater Amesbury area.”
Melnik said he enjoys giving these talks because it allows him to gain new perspectives from other people.
“It has been an interesting exercise in learning about the commonwealth,” Melnik said.
Angela Cleveland, Amesbury’s director of community and economic development, noted there will be more learning opportunities even after Melnik and the panel of experts are done.
“We will then have tables and workshops to learn more about zoning, MBTA Communities, housing production, local requirements and homelessness,” Cleveland said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
