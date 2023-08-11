AMESBURY — A century-old water main can now be replaced while other pipes throughout the city will be upgraded thanks to $960,000 secured by Congressman Seth Moulton.
Moulton announced Tuesday that he secured $13 million for 15 community improvement projects in fiscal 2024 appropriations subcommittee bills.
One of the projects is upgrading Amesbury’s residential water mains, for which the city secured $960,000.
The city will upgrade water mains serving an affordable housing development and other homes, and replace a century-old water main along Main Street from Rocky Hill Road to the intersection of Merrimac and Main streets. The project would ensure that residents have improved water quality, water flow and fire protection.
Mayor Kassandra Gove thanked Moulton for advocating for the city.
“I am grateful for the support of Congressman Seth Moulton and his office in seeing that Amesbury receives funding for much-needed infrastructure improvements and for the future expansion of affordable housing here in Amesbury,” Gove said.
“These funds will be critical to the support of a pending 40B development for eight affordable housing units at 278 Main St.,” the mayor added. “This development is being produced by Housing Support Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports residents who are recovering from substance abuse.”
Before Amesbury officials can start tearing up roads, the money still needs to be approved by the full Appropriations Committee before heading to the floor for consideration by the entire U.S. House of Representatives.
Once the funding has been approved by both chambers of Congress and signed into law by the president, federal agencies can then administer funding to recipients.
The projects selected this year will improve infrastructure and climate resiliency, expand workforce development and veterans services, and invest in childcare and education, Moulton said in a press release.
“I am pleased to advance critical initiatives that will positively impact quality of life in cities and towns across my district. These projects have been developed by folks on the ground and they stand to directly address key challenges our communities are facing,” Moulton said.
“While I’m happy to report that the projects I submitted have been passed by the subcommittees,” he added, “the extreme partisanship in Washington threatens forward progress. I will fight hard to ensure that the appropriations bills can be passed by the full Congress in a timely manner so that our communities can receive these critical investments.”
The Daily News reached out to Department of Public Works Director Joseph Buckley but did not hear back in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
