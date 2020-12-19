AMESBURY — City schoolkids keep making waves in the math field this year and had three students come away the winners in this year's STEM Week Challenge.
Massachusetts STEM Week is a state-wide initiative designed to get more students involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. This fall marked the third-annual STEM Week in mid-October, and Amesbury saw fifth-grader Tristan Rimington take first place for the K-5 grade challenge.
Eighth-grader Alice Moulton topped the sixth through eighth grade challenge, while her classmate, Thomas Miller, took third place.
Jennifer Donais is the math coach at Amesbury Middle School and led a group of students to the Massachusetts STEMWeek showcase in Boston last year. Donais was delighted to say that her students took three of the top prizes this year, statewide, and won the middle school a free year of the ST Math and Project Lead the Way programs.
"We went straight to the top this year," Donais said. "We had only one grade level take place in it last year, this year we had three. So, I think the teachers were much more excited this year and they knew more about it."
Rimington designed an original, turtle-themed math game for the ST Week Challenge and will have the opportunity to present the winning game design to the team at the New England Aquarium.
Moulton and Miller designed a modified refrigerator for people with paralysis and will be given the opportunity to discuss the winning design with executives from Dell Technologies.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.