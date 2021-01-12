Amesbury VFW donates school supplies to Pettengill House 

AMESBURY — Amesbury VFW Post 2016 donated $1,000 worth of remote learning school supplies to the Pettengill House on Monday.
According to Post 2016 Sr. Vice Commander Bob Suggs, the Amesbury VFW received a $1,000 grant from the VFW Foundation to fund a post community service project.
Suggs said in an email that he believes the money could be best spent purchasing remote school supplies for children in need during the pandemic.
"I asked to partner with the Pettengill House because they have a better way to determine actual need than we do at the post," Suggs said in the email.
