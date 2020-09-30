AMESBURY — Amesbury Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2016 will a hold a document shredding day at the Amesbury Senior Community Center on Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will be free for seniors and military members (active and veterans), while all others are asked to pay a $5 donation per bag or box of documents to be shredded.
No cardboard or metal will be allowed.
Boxes will be returned to the owners.
Paperclips are allowed but binder clips should be removed ahead of time. Social distancing will be followed.
Volunteers will take the documents to be shredded and dumped into a bin, then the bin will be picked up by the truck and shredded on-site.
The center is at 68 Elm St.
