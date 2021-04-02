Amesbury welcomes 25th annual National Poetry Month

AMESBURY — Former poet laureate Lainie Senechal is ready to celebrate April as National Poetry Month, live and in person, as much as she can.
"This is the 25th anniversary of National Poetry Month, so everyone in the poetry world is going nuts," Senechal said. "There are so many events going on and we are a part of it."
Senechal served as Amesbury's first poet laureate from 2015 to 2017 and now chairs the Amesbury poet laureate support committee.
Since more people are being vaccinated for COVID-19, National Poetry Month will feature more in-person events spread across the city, Senechal said.
"I definitely did not want all of the events to be on Zoom," she said.
The Amesbury Cultural Council has joined with the John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum and Amesbury Public Library to celebrate National Poetry Month.
City Hall has also gotten in on the act and opened up its WordPlay art gallery, which incorporates poetry and is open to the public for the rest of the month.
"I wanted to bring some events that were a little bit different to Amesbury," Senechal said. "I approached the City Hall art committee and said, 'Let's see if we can bring that here.' Everyone agreed and we did. Many of the artists are from Amesbury but some are from beyond Amesbury."
The public library has also joined the fun and will host its "Think Outside the Box" poetry contest for kindergartners through sixth-graders this month, as well as a Make & Take activity April 29. For more information, go to http://amesburylibrary.org.
"They are calling it 'Poetry in Your Pocket,'" Senechal said. "People can pick up a little bag that will have a notebook and they can write and illustrate a poem."
The library will install a story in verse along the Riverwalk.
The John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum will host a poetry contest for high school seniors with cash prizes.
Senechal has gotten most of what she wanted when it comes to in-person events but added that the month will end with an "Ars Poetica – Poetry about Poetry" reading featuring the city's current poet laureate, Ellie O'Leary. The event is sponsored by the public library and will take place via Zoom on April 29.
"I want to get as many age groups as we can," Senechal said. "I like to think that we have done that. We have poetry meetings on Zoom almost every night of the week. Poets just switched to Zoom when this all happened."
Amesbury poet laureate Facebook page: www.facebook.com/EllieOLearypoetlaureateamesbury/.
Amesbury Cultural Council website: www.amesburyculturalcouncil.org/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.