AMESBURY —The city will not adopt a split tax rate next year after the City Council voted 8-1 to adopt a tax classification factor of one Tuesday night.
The city's most recent tax rate was $17.18 per $1,000 of valuation.
Mayor Kassandra Gove proposed a $64.6 million general fund operating budget (up 5% over last year's $61.5 million allocation) over the summer.
Gove's proposed budget was expected to add $555.28 to the annual tax bill of a typical single-family homeowner with a property assessed at $420,634.
But the City Council voted 7-2 in late September to add $700,000 to the school district's budget, with Councilors Matt Einson and Tim Kisieleski opposed, upping the mayor's proposed allocation to $65.3 million.
At the time, the council also voted unanimously to forgo its own pay for the rest of the fiscal year by cutting its own operating budget by $25,000.
City Assessor Jason DiScipio said in late September that, based upon fiscal 2020 numbers, adding $700,000 to a $64.6 million operating budget would add an additional $112.76 to the annual tax bill of an average, single-family homeowner with a property assessed at $402,729.
DiScipio's estimate was also based on a tax rate of $17.18 per $1,000 of valuation.
At-large Councilor Adrienne Lennon was not present during Tuesday night’s meeting.
