AMESBURY — A local woman is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Newburyport District Court on a single count of animal cruelty, according to court records.
Emily Thompson, 36, of Pamela Lane is accused of abandoning her roughly 9-year-old black Labrador back in October. She was due to be arraigned last Tuesday in court but the date was changed to the last day of the month, according to a court official.
Spike was found wandering around Pamela Lane on Oct. 14 by a neighbor who then called police. Because it was raining that day, the neighbor put the dog in her car and waited for police. Officer Teagan Davis then drove to Pamela Lane and brought the dog back to the School Street police station.
At the station, Officer David Clark alerted Davis that he had found the same dog wandering Pamela Lane in September and was returned to Thompson by Steve Mather, the city's animal control officer. Thompson told Mather that she had owned the dog for the last five years, according to Davis' report.
When Mather tried returning the dog to Thompson in October, her boyfriend told the ACO that they no longer owned the dog. When asked who they gave they dog to, the boyfriend said he did not know.
"Due to the dog being found on the same street that the family lives on, only one month after they acknowledged they owned the dog, I found the overall circumstances odd," Davis wrote in her report, adding she was concerned the dog had been abandoned.
Days later, Thompson continued denying owning the dog saying she gave it to a Whitehall Road woman. When given a phone number for the new owner, Mather told Davis the number was no longer in service. Mather later told Davis he believed Thompson was not being honest in terms of what happened to Spike.
On Oct. 19, Davids spoke to the boyfriend again who continued denying the dog belonged to them. The dogs was later examined by a veterinarian before it was brought to an area animal shelter.
A day later, Davis called Thompson and left a voice message saying she believed the dog had been abandoned.
"I stated if that was not the case, then she needed to reach out to me and explain what happened," Davis wrote in her report.
Thompson called Davis back later that morning and said the dog was owned by the Whitehall Road woman. Davis asked for the new owner's phone number prompting Thompson to give the same number that was out of service. Davis then asked Thompson if she would be willing to sign an official statement regarding her account.
"And she said 'or what? Are you threatening me as an officer?'" Davis wrote in her report, adding Thompson refused to sign a statement and eventually hung up on her.
Davis spent the next week trying to track down more information about the dog from neighbors and tried to reach the Whitehall Road woman who Thompson claimed owned the dog. Her efforts were not fruitful.
Davis then circled back with Mather who showed her the animal release form related to the September incident involving Clark. The form clearly indicated the Thompson was the owner as recently as Sept. 2.
"Based on the above-mentioned information, regarding the abandonments and neglect of the dog, who was left without proper food, water, shelter or protection from the weather, Emily Thompson is being charged," Davis wrote in her report.
