AMESBURY – A local woman accused of beating and threatening her two daughters was released from custody Monday afternoon following a hearing at Newburyport District Court.
While Judge Jane Prince agreed Seriyah Clark was dangerous to her alleged victims and to society, the judge ruled there were conditions of release the court could impose that would ensure their safety.
Those conditions include requiring Clark to wear a GPS monitoring device with a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, and to stay away from and have no contact with her daughters. Clark must also stay out of several communities and away from certain addresses and to undergo a drug use evaluation.
Clark, 35, of Haverhill Road, was arrested last Wednesday on two warrants for assault and battery of a family/household member charges and brought to Newburyport District Court the next morning for arraignment.
At arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte filed a motion to have Clark held without bail while awaiting trial. In defense of her motion, Belmonte spent roughly seven minutes detailing multiple instances over several years when Clark allegedly beat her teenaged daughters with belts and broomsticks.
One girl told Amesbury police her mother would hit her in the head so often that she would stop feeling the blows because her head would become numb. Belmonte also said Clark told the girl she would be “6 feet under” if she called the police.
The other daughter said Clark once hit her in the face so hard her jaw became dislodged.
During another alleged incident, Clark tried to strangle her to the point where her neck became red and swollen, and she was unable to breathe.
The mother also threatened to kill one daughter if she reported her to police or the state Department of Children and Families, according to Belmonte.
One of the girls also told police that Clark stabbed a boyfriend with a knife and made her help clean up the blood on the floor, Belmonte added.
One daughter eventually reported the alleged abuse to Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed, who investigated, according to Belmonte.
Judge William Martin ruled there was enough probable cause to grant the motion and ordered Clark held without bail until Monday's dangerousness hearing.
Clark is due back in court on May 10 for a pretrial hearing.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
