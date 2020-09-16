The Boston North Cancer Association recently awarded the $3,500 Mary Barbuzzi Breast Cancer Memorial Scholarship to Mia Ziomek of Amesbury at the association’s recent 2020 Virtual Hope Begins Here Awards Presentation.
This scholarship is given to a college-bound North of Boston high school senior whose parent is undergoing treatment, survived or passed away from breast cancer.
Ziomek is a graduate of Amesbury High School with a 4.42 GPA with honor and A/P courses, and was a member of the National English, Math and History societies. She heads to Suffolk University this fall. She is the daughter of Andrew and Sherri Ziomek of Amesbury.
Ziomek was 2 years old when Sherri Ziomek was diagnosed with breast cancer. Mia’s recollections are how both her parents tried to make everything as normal as possible, even though her mom went through surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
Every year from a young age, Ziomek would cheer her mother on in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day for the Cure Walk.
During this time, Mia says “she didn’t know what an impact that opportunity would have on my life.”
Subsequently, her mother signed her up for On Belay, a nonprofit that builds community among youths who have a family member with cancer through adventure-based programs.
While at Belay, Mia learned about Camp Kesem, a camp for kids whose parents have had cancer, and has attended since she was 14. Last year, she became a leader-in-training at the camp. She said she hopes that “someone else will feel like I do and recognize cancer can bring positive things.”
Sherri Ziomek is a founder of Tough Warrior Princesses, a nonprofit that helps women affected by cancer. Mia volunteers there, making baskets for cancer patients and helping with fundraising events.
The association also awarded a community grant of $2,500 to Tough Warrior Princesses, based in Amesbury, representing the northern corner of Essex County.
To view the 2020 virtual presentation, learn more about BNCA scholarship and community grant programs, and make a donation in support of future young scholars whose lives have been impacted by cancer, visit www.bostonnorthcancer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.