AMESBURY — When Emily Zarraga was born in 1922, Babe Ruth was entering his third season as a Yankee and the Coca-Cola Polar Bear was making his print debut.
Now, she is preparing for her 101st birthday this month. But before her actual birthday, Feb. 27, she was able to celebrate with fellow February babies as part of the Amesbury Council on Aging’s monthly birthday party.
The Council on Aging gathers once a month at the Costello Center, located at 68 Elm St, to celebrate the birthdays of its members.
The February party was held Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. About 15 members showed up with six celebrating their birthdays.
Local musician Mike Driscoll performed birthday-inspired tunes to the delight of the crowd as the guests were served cake and ice cream.
Zarraga’s milestone drew particular attention from Council on Aging Director Doreen Arnfield, who briefly engaged in a lighthearted back-and-forth with Zarraga as she addressed everyone.
“I’m inspired by Emily, she said her secret is eating plenty of garlic,” Arnfield said with a laugh.
Zarraga responded emphatically, “Garlic and olive oil!”
Everyone burst out laughing before music once again filled the room.
Arnfield told The Daily News that Zarraga is cared for by her younger sister Claire Belanger.
“They will tell you that they take care of each other,” Arnfield said. “And her sister tells me that their mom told her a long time ago that she was on this earth to take care of her sister Emily as she gets older. and I think she took that to heart very seriously.”
Arnfield said the sisters come for bingo every Tuesday night and attend some of the outdoor programs.
Arnfield explained what goes into these monthly parties, which she said are funded by the volunteer group Friends of the Amesbury Council on Aging.
“We offer entertainment, every month Stop & Shop donates a cake, we buy ice cream, Maplewood provides two $25 gift cards that we raffle off,” Arnfield said.
Arnfield said these events serve as a pick-me-up for many members.
“Some people don’t have a lot of family and others do, but still it’s a nice time just to celebrate them,” Arnfield said.
After about an hour of music and socializing, Arnfield presented Zarraga with flowers. Everyone applauded.
When Arnfield asked if they wanted one more song, Zarraga once again demonstrated her quick wit.
“As long you aren’t the one singing,” she said with a laugh.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
