AMESBURY – A local motorist avoided injury after police say she was texting and intoxicated when she crashed her sport utility vehicle into two boulders and a mailbox on Fern Avenue late Wednesday.
Melissa Marshall, 43, of Paige Farm Road, Amesbury, was charged with drunken driving and texting while driving, as well as reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and malicious destruction of property less than $1,200.
She was arraigned Thursday in Newburyport District Court and released on personal recognizance. She is due back in court later this month.
Marshall was walking around her damaged black Buick SUV when police arrived at 11:15 p.m. near 32 Fern Ave. The SUV was perched on top of a boulder with two passenger-side tires completely off the ground, according to Officer Kyle Arseneau's report.
"After looking closer I noticed that the vehicle had completely destroyed a large granite mailbox," Arseneau wrote in his report. "The mailbox was approximately 20 paces from where it was prior to the crash. The vehicle would have had to been traveling at a high rate of speed much greater than the 30 mph designation to go through a granite mailbox and two large boulders that weigh hundreds of pounds."
After Marshall handed her driver's license to Officer Neil Moody, she told the officer she was "on her phone texting and driving, not paying attention to the roadway," according to Arseneau's report.
As Arseneau spoke to Marshall, he could tell she had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash. Marshall agreed to take and then failed a series of field sobriety tests, prompting Arseneau to give her a blood-alcohol level test. Marshall blew a .10, slightly above the legal drunken driving limit of .08.
Marshall was taken to the Amesbury police station for booking.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.