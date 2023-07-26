AMESBURY — Folks often believe they would be the type to leap into action to save a life regardless of the situation or training. Ella Bezanson of Amesbury proved to be exactly that kind of person when she rescued a woman from drowning Saturday night at Hampton Beach.
Bezanson, a University of Southern Maine sophomore, said the life-or-death encounter happened while vacationing with her family.
“I went down to the beach with my dad and my little cousins because we’re staying at Hampton Beach for a week with my family and they have remote control cars, so we wanted to go down when it was low tide and use them,” Bezanson said.
When they arrived, she suddenly heard screaming and noticed a group of people waving for help.
Bezanson immediately ran over to them.
“Then, I saw two people – they were wicked far out in the ocean. Then, these people were like, ‘They can’t swim. They can’t swim. Can you swim?’” Bezanson said.
She explained that there was a man and a woman in trouble. Bezanson said she took a boogie board from someone in the crowd and made her way out to the people in the water.
She first reached the woman, Edzana Gomes, who was the closest.
“I don’t have any training whatsoever,” Bezanson said. “I just saw her struggling and I was like, ‘I need to go out there and save her or at least try to help her if she can’t swim because none of them could swim.’ It was a big group, they were all work friends, and none of them could swim.”
Bezanson said she managed to get Gomes out of the water but could not make it to the man because he was farther out.
“I looked over and the guy was underwater and I couldn’t go over to him because the current was so bad where I was that he just kept getting pulled out,” Bezanson said.
Eventually, first responders arrived.
“The police had come and the ambulance and everything, and then a diver went out with those people and pulled him back in a net. And he was just so limp,” Bezanson said.
Bezanson said the farther she went out, the more difficult the situation became.
“It was actually incredibly hard because the current was pulling so hard and I didn’t have any breath because I was swimming out there as fast as I could, and then she didn’t have any breath because obviously she was drowning,” Bezanson said.
After such an intense ordeal, Bezanson’s emotions took over when she returned to the beach.
“At first, I got back and I was just bawling my eyes out because it was just really traumatizing. Then, people came over to me and they asked if I was OK and then they were just giving me hugs,” Bezanson said, adding that she has remained in touch with Gomes since the incident.
The Hampton Police Department was unable to provide additional details, including the status of the second person, in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
