AMESBURY — A local woman who had to be rescued from her car after crashing into a utility pole while drunk was sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to several charges in Newburyport District Court.
In addition to a third drunken driving offense, Eileen A. Fleming, 45, of Whitehall Road pleaded guilty to negligent operation of a motor vehicle, wanton destruction of property more than $1,200, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. She also saw a marked lanes offense filed during her court appearance Nov. 3.
Judge Allen Swan originally sentenced her to two years in jail but suspended all but nine months behind bars for three years while on probation. Once out of jail, Fleming must remain alcohol free and use a SCRAM alcohol monitoring device, and pay almost $2,000 in fees and fine. She also lost her driver’s license for eight years.
Police officers and firefighters responded to the intersection of Fern Avenue and Congress Street on Aug. 30 about 6:15 p.m. after receiving word that a car crashed into a utility pole. Although power wires remained attached, two sections of the pole were cracked and unstable.
That prompted firefighters to quickly pull a bloodied Fleming out of the car. As firefighters were removing Fleming, Amesbury police Officer Adam Ivancic was alerted to an empty bottle of Fireball whiskey found on top of the car’s dashboard.
Fleming was placed in a Merrimac Fire Department ambulance and transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. Ivancic searched the car before it was to be towed and noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from within.
Officer Thomas Nichols found several more bottles of whiskey in a backpack. Officer Liam Leary then told Ivancic that Fleming’s driver’s license had been suspended, according to Ivancic’s report.
Ivancic went to Anna Jaques Hospital and interviewed Fleming after she had been cleared by medical staff. During the interview, Fleming said “just take me to jail,” and “write your statement, I’m guilty,” and “I don’t want to fight with you guys anymore,” according to the officer’s report.
Due to the severity of Fleming’s injuries, she was transferred to a Boston area hospital.
Based on her statements and the evidence collected at the crash site, Fleming faces her third drunken driving and other charges. The first conviction came in 1996 and the second in 2015, according to court reports.
“Before I left, Eileen was emotional and told me, ‘I know you are supposed to be out helping people. I’m sorry you had to deal with my issue,’” Ivancic wrote in his report. “I told Eileen I was just glad she was alive. She thanked me and I left Anna Jaques to return to Amesbury.”
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
