AMESBURY — A local woman was sentenced to nine months in jail Thursday in Newburyport District Court after pleading guilty to owning a revolver without a license and improperly storing the weapon.
Kylee Hersey, 35, of Clarks Road was arraigned on the two charges in mid-December and ordered held on $1,000 cash bail. She remained in custody over the holidays and will return to jail for another month.
As part of her plea deal with an Essex County prosecutor, Hersey saw all but 30 days of her sentence suspended for 18 months while she is on probation.
During probation, Hersey must not have any firearms and comply with all conditions imposed by the state Department of Children and Families.
Essex County prosecutor Erin McAndrews said while police were searching her apartment for the 1970s-era .357-magnum Colt revolver, her two young children were unsettled by what they saw.
Hersey tried to sell the gun to an old boyfriend, according to court records. When he declined, she then asked him if he could get rid of it for her.
Concerned, the man alerted Amesbury police Detective Matthew Cunningham. That prompted Cunningham and another officer to visit Hersey's apartment on Dec. 15 and ask if they could search her closet, the place where the ex-boyfriend said she kept the revolver.
Hersey agreed to the search, knowing police would find the gun, Hersey's attorney, Paul Errico, said during her arraignment the following day.
"They were upfront, she was upfront," Errico said during his turn to speak.
Errico questioned the motive of Hersey's ex-boyfriend, saying there were hard feelings between the two and it was within reason to believe he was retaliating.
