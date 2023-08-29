IPSWICH — An Amesbury woman was trapped in her car for 15 minutes Monday after colliding into a cement truck on Route 1A, also known as High Street, according to first responders.
Local firefighters needed hydraulic tools to extract the 55-year-old woman out of her vehicle. She was then transported to Beverly Hospital by an Action EMS ambulance crew, according to fire Chief Paul Parisi.
While the crash remains under investigation by local and state police, it appears the motorist crossed the center line in the area of 282 High St., and struck a Rowley Ready Mix cement truck nearly head-on, according to police Chief Paul Nikas.
The cement truck driver was not injured.
First responders also discovered a significant fuel spill from the cement truck, and they worked to contain that spill to the roadway. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection was called to the scene, as was an environmental cleanup company that removed any traces of the spill.
The crash impacted traffic in the area for about two hours.
Local first responders were also assisted at the scene by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the Ipswich Department of Public Works, Coady’s Heavy Towing, Paul’s Towing, Ipswich Utilities and the State Police.
Ipswich firefighters also responded to several other emergency calls around town while the crash response was ongoing. Call firefighters and off-duty firefighters who were called in to assist handled those calls.
“I want to thank members of the public for their patience as we responded to this major crash,” Nikas said. “We appreciate the public’s understanding as we go about our duties.”
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.