AMESBURY — A local woman is feeling a sense of relief today after securing a surprise COVID-19 vaccination appointment Friday.
Donna Comeau retired from her pharmacist job in August after 44 years and knows her way around the world of pharmaceutical delivery.
The 68-year-old also has two comorbidities, including asthma. Gov. Charlie Baker recently announced he was moving people 65 and over with two comorbidities to Phase 2 of the state’s vaccination rollout plan.
Comeau hoped she had enough experience and the tenacity to make an appointment to be vaccinated quickly. But she said Thursday that her search soon became a two-week quest.
“I was trying every, single day,” she said. “Before that, I was trying to get appointments for my mother. My cousin lives in New Hampshire and he was somehow able to get her an appointment down in Lynn. That worked very successfully. But we really should be taking care of our district, too.”
The only area supersite is the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Danvers.
“I have a friend that went down there and they had to wait outside in the cold and they still couldn’t get the shot because they said there weren’t any more left,” Comeau said, adding that she hoped a small, community-based program could be put in place.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday announced Thursday that Beth Israel Lahey Health would continue to operate its vaccination clinic at the Newburyport Senior Community Center.
Although the Senior Community Center had been used to vaccinate first responders and people over 75, it is estimated to soon have the ability to distribute more than 2,000 doses a week.
Comeau’s primary care physician is based out of Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport and she received a call from Beth Israel Lahey Health on Friday morning.
“They wanted to know if I could go to a clinic down in Beverly on March 25,” Comeau said. “I asked her if she had something closer and I got an appointment at the Newburyport Senior Community Center on March 11.”
Comeau said she was happy to make an earlier and closer appointment.
“I wanted to go somewhere that is in my area and this came to me,” she said. “Now, I can take care of other people. I am happy that we will have it done within two weeks and it is in our area, that is important to me. I want to see people in our area get their vaccines easier.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.