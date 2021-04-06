AMESBURY — A local woman charged with beating and threatening her two daughters was released Monday afternoon following a hearing in Newburyport District Court.
While Judge Jane Prince agreed Seriyah Clark was dangerous to her daughters and the public, the judge ruled there were conditions of release the court could impose that would ensure their safety.
Those conditions include requiring Clark to wear a GPS monitoring device and abide by a curfew of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. She must have no contact with her daughters and stay out of several communities and away from certain addresses. Clark is also required to undergo a drug use evaluation.
Clark, 35, of Haverhill Road was arrested Wednesday on two warrants for assault and battery of a family/household member charges and brought to District Court the next morning for arraignment.
At the arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte filed a motion to have Clark held without bail while awaiting trial. In defense of her motion, Belmonte spent roughly seven minutes detailing multiple instances over several years when Clark allegedly beat her teenaged daughters with belts and broomsticks.
One girl told Amesbury police her mother would hit her in the head so often that she would stop feeling the blows because her head would become numb. Belmonte also said Clark told the girl she would be “6 feet under” if she called the police.
The other daughter said Clark once hit her in the face so hard her jaw became dislodged.
During another alleged incident, Clark tried to strangle her to the point where her neck became red and swollen, and she was unable to breathe.
The mother also threatened to kill one daughter if she reported her to police or the state Department of Children and Families, according to Belmonte.
One of the girls also told police that Clark stabbed a boyfriend with a knife and made her help clean up the blood on the floor, Belmonte added.
One daughter eventually reported the alleged abuse to Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed, who investigated, according to Belmonte.
Judge William Martin ruled there was enough probable cause to grant the motion and ordered Clark held without bail until a dangerousness hearing Monday.
Clark is due back in court May 10 for a pretrial hearing.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
