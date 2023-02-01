AMESBURY — Friends of recent Amesbury High School graduate Ava Harlow hope to unite the community around her following a terrible accident.
Harlow, 20, suffered serious injuries and had to be pulled to safety from beneath an MBTA Green Line trolley at Boston University Central Station on Friday about 11:40 p.m.
Firefighters, along with Boston EMS, MBTA Transit Police and local police, rescued Harlow. She was then taken to a hospital by Boston EMS.
“This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure,” MBTA Transit Police said in a statement.
Harlow, a 2021 AHS graduate and former student athlete, has received a lot of support from friends. They organized a GoFundMe campaign to help pay her medical expenses.
She is expected to need multiple surgeries and a prosthetic, according to her friends.
“We went to school with her since we were as young as 5 years old up until we graduated high school,” organizers of the campaign wrote.
“Ava played field hockey and basketball during her time at Amesbury High School. Ava always made everyone laugh every day at school and is a great friend that has anyone’s back.”
They added, “Her parents, Jamie and Andrew, have to watch their only daughter go through this and we want to help make this awful situation a little better in any way possible. Any amount is greatly appreciated. We love you Ava and are praying for you.”
The Daily News received a statement regarding the accident from Amesbury Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews on Tuesday afternoon.
“We are deeply saddened to hear about the accident involving former Amesbury student Ava Harlow. Our thoughts are with her and her family during this challenging time. We hope for her continued healing and recovery,” McAndrews wrote.
Former Amesbury School Committee member Peter Hoyt said he and his wife, Patty, heard the news and wanted to send their love and support to Harlow and her family. He said he has no doubt the community will rally around her.
“I think that is one of Amesbury’s strong suits is its ability to come together as a community and really provide strong, wraparound services of love and support to those in need,” Hoyt said. “I think that if you were to speak with anyone living within the borders of Amesbury who has experienced a hardship or a challenge in their lifetime, I can assure you that they would speak almost immediately about the support received from the Greater Amesbury community. It’s what makes Amesbury such a special place in which to live.”
The Daily News reached out to the organizers of the GoFundMe campaign but did not hear back in time for this report.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
