AMESBURY — A Locke Hill Lane resident has spent the past 18 years bringing women from history to life and she is about to add the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to her repertoire of impersonations.
Sheryl Faye performs one-woman shows based on notable women in history such as Eleanor Roosevelt, Susan B. Anthony, Helen Keller, Abigail Adams, Amelia Earhart, Clara Barton, Sally Ride and Anne Frank.
Each show begins with the character as an adult, then brings her back to childhood and returns to her as an adult. Faye said her portrayal of Ginsburg, who died at age 87 last year after serving 27 years on the Supreme Court, is no different.
"I get her up to about her 70s for a little bit," Faye said. "But I also touch on pockets of time like when she was at Harvard and when she was a professor at Rutgers. She was a judge on the (U.S. Circuit Court) for 13 years. I also go into her nomination and her time in the Supreme Court. It is a lot to cover and it really is just glimpses. But my hope is that people who are not maybe familiar with her get to know what she was about."
Ginsburg was more than just a legal icon, Faye said.
"I really wanted to highlight some of her famous cases," Faye said. "She was really all about equality. She said, 'For women to be equal, men had to be free.' I feel like a lot of the women I portray are very much about women's rights. She was, too, but she was also very much about men's rights. She really found that things needed to be fair for them as well. That was something that really stood out to me about her."
Injustice was Ginsburg's greatest adversary, according to Faye.
"She wasn't afraid to disagree," Faye said. "She was incredibly close to her mom, who passed away when she was young. You see how her life lessons kind of guided her throughout her life in how she dealt with people. She was taught to respect people, even though she had different opinions from theirs. She also didn't waste her energy in getting mad. She chose her words very carefully. These are lessons that she really carried throughout her career."
Faye also pointed to Ginsburg's relationship with fellow Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as another point of inspiration.
"They disagreed quite often but they were such good friends," Faye said. "It will be really great if we could all do that."
She performs her shows in classrooms and senior centers all over the country. Faye said she chose to portray Ginsburg due to popular demand and will open with her during a performance for the Bridgewater Council on Aging on Sept. 16.
"There was such an outpouring for her that I said I was going to do her," Faye said. "She was beloved by so many people and I really consider this an honor. She was a very well-respected individual who was loved by many and I am taking great care in creating her character."
Website: https://sherylfaye.com/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.