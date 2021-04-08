Amesbury women open café in Haverhill

HAVERHILL – Childhood friends who graduated together from Amesbury High School and Salem State University teamed up to open their new business, The River Street Café, on Monday.
The friends, Kelly DiFazio and Brenna Whitley, are owners of the cafe at 558 River St. With their staff, they will serve coffee and breakfast sandwiches, pizza, salads, paninis and subs seven days a week, with dine-in, takeout and delivery options.
“Since childhood, our families have been sharing laughs and meals together, so we have many great memories of great food around our dining room tables,” Whitley said in a press release. “We wanted to create that same warm, inviting environment in our restaurant — with delicious food prepared with fresh ingredients and delivered with excellent customer service.”
DiFazio said the cafe is following all COVID protocols with socially distanced tables and a loft space for small, private gatherings for special occasions.
DiFazio and Whitley are the second entrepreneurs in their families to start a business in this location in recent months.
DiFazio's father, Rob DiFazio, is CEO of CNA Stores, a recreational cannabis business, and opened his flagship store in the plaza where the cafe is located in November. Whitley's mother, Michele Whitley, joined the CNA Stores team in October as chief operating officer.
For more information about the River Street Café, go to www.Riverstpizza.com, Facebook (River Street Café) or Instagram at @riverstcafe.
