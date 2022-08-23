AMESBURY — The first tenant of the Maples Crossing sports complex held its official ribbon cutting ceremony today, with those in attendance for the event including Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, Maples Crossing Project Manager Michael Gorman, YMCA Early Learning Center of Amesbury Director Tamara Galvin, and many others involved in the project.
Officials are hoping the that the ribbon cutting will help to get the word out that the center needs more qualified candidates to fill out a current staffing shortage.
Global Property Developers Inc. is building a 410,000-square-foot sports complex that includes six ice hockey rinks off South Hunt Road. The Bridgewater-based development company also bought the former New England Sports Park at 12 South Hunt Road to make way for the new YMCA.
The plan for the YMCA is for it to open on Sept. 6. However, at the moment, a lack of a staffing means they are currently only in a position to only be able to open their toddler room.
“The one thing we really still need is trained, certified faculty, so hopefully people will hear about us and join,” Galvin said. “We are offering a $1,000 signing bonus.”
Gorman said the old building had to be “rethought for a completely different use.”
“This is the first foray into what we are building on a larger scale, which is something for families and kids. This will introduce families and kids to this campus and, hopefully, they will enjoy their experience and will want to continue coming here for years,” he said.
The YMCA Early Learning Center of Amesbury offers a pair of preschool classrooms, as well as a toddler room and an infant room. It also features a pair of playgrounds, one for infant/toddler play and development and the other designed for preschoolers, which will be available at the new facility, while indoor and outdoor space dedicated to gross motor skill development will also be offered.
“Very excited to finally be getting underway, originally the plan was to open in January, but with COVID, and supplies, it had to be pushed off,” Galvin said. “It means a lot to us to be able to help the community, and provide kids with the learning and growth, not just in Amesbury but throughout the area.”
Gove said she was "very happy" that her town ended up being where the YMCA decided to locate their newest center.
“When YMCA realized they had a gap in service, we were fortunate enough that they chose Amesbury,” Gove said. “I’ve noticed more child care centers popping up which is such a good thing for our community as it means more young families are coming with them.”
Daily News Reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.