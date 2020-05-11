Amesbury's acting deputy police chief graduates FBI National Academy

AMESBURY — The city’s acting deputy police chief became one of law enforcement’s top 1% earlier this year when he graduated from the FBI National Academy.
Craig Bailey said he asked to have his name put on the list to attend the FBI National Academy when he first became a sergeant five years ago.
“Nobody from Amesbury had ever been,” Bailey said. “It really is a once-in-a-lifetime type of educational experience. Less than 1% of law enforcement gets to go to it. They call us ‘the One Percenters.’ It has been said that is just as prestigious for me to graduate from the NA as someone graduating from Harvard University is in the business world. This is that big of a deal for us.”
It was in January when then-Lt. Bailey got the call and was headed to the National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, where he spent 10 weeks working alongside law enforcement officers from all across the globe.
“My roommate was from Rwanda and is a phenomenal individual,” Bailey said. “We had 255 students and 42 of those were international students from all over the world.”
Bailey said the National Academy training is broken down into three segments: academics, physical fitness and networking; his average workday ran about 17 hours.
“I learned a heck of a lot more about myself than I did about policing,” he said. “I learned how to become a better administrator and overall leader. I think a big part of what the NA does is that it gives you such a broad spectrum of different perspectives from all over the country about how law enforcement is being done. When you come back to a city like Amesbury, which is relatively small, you have this vast wealth of knowledge that you can pull from. So it was an overall great experience.”
The FBI National Academy is sponsored by the University of Virginia. As a result, Bailey was able to pick up 17 academic credits toward his second master’s degree. He received his first master’s in criminal justice administration from Western New England University in Springfield.
“Separating yourself from your family for 10 weeks is challenging,” Bailey said. “But the rewards by far outweigh the risks.”
Bailey graduated from the National Academy in March and returned home to Amesbury to find out that he would soon be named acting deputy police chief.
Bailey fills a role that was last occupied by Gary Ingham in 2010 and will need to complete an assessment center training course.
Police Chief William Scholtz said his second-in-command is a valuable asset to his department and the community.
“The knowledge Craig brings back from the National Academy are things that we can use here, moving forward to provide better services to the community,” Scholtz said. “He is my right-hand man and his experience and training are extremely useful. I’m extremely happy to have him as a deputy chief and personally, I couldn’t ask for a better second-in-command. If I ask him to do something, I never have to ask him again twice. Usually, he has it done before I ask him.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
