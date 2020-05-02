AMESBURY — The phrase that every cloud has a silver lining could apply to the city because the COVID-19 state of emergency has helped to keep the Elm Street reconstruction project on schedule.
The state embarked on a $10 million construction project that will see the installation of new paving, streetlights, drainage and curbs, mixed-use bicycle lanes as well as wheelchair-accessible sidewalks along a 1.46-mile stretch of Elm Street from Route 110 to Clark Street.
The project was scheduled to begin March 23 but a preconstruction meeting with the state had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis and the start date was pushed back until late April.
But, according to Communications Director Caitlin Thayer, the delay was short-lived and the project began on schedule.
"They were initially delayed because they couldn't have their in-person, kickoff meeting," Thayer said. "That actually delayed them until April 22. Then, we heard that there was state approval and they got started on March 23, which was great."
The construction project allows for inbound traffic to the downtown while outbound traffic to Route 110 is detoured. Drainage work also continues on Elm Street between Congress Street and Monroe Street and some temporary inbound detours have recently popped up when necessary, according to Thayer.
"Most recently, that has been taking a left down Chestnut Street to Water Street to get to downtown," Thayer said. "So it has been really helpful to have fewer cars on the road right now. There is much less traffic to deal with these days, which is great. Everything really has been moving along. It has taken about five weeks for a Phase 1 and we will see how long Phase 2 takes. The drainage work they are doing is expected to wrap up within the next couple of months and they will be able to move into the next phase which is working on the roads themselves."
Motorists have been detoured around Congress Street by way of Market Street during construction. A new detour was scheduled go into effect Monday, but the recent wet weather may push that back another week or so, according to Thayer.
"You will take a left on Congress Street," Thayer said. "Then, you take a right on Madison Street. Then, a right on Monroe Street. Then, back to Elm Street."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
