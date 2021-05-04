AMESBURY — The Amesbury Educational Foundation's 18th Hall of Honor will be held in the Amesbury High School auditorium Friday at 7 p.m.
The honorees include former educator Beverly Peeke, who spent 30 years teaching third and fourth grades at Barnard School.
Also being honored is Amesbury Animal Hospital veterinarian Dr. Jacqueline Bastine, a graduate of the Amesbury High School Class of 1986.
School nurse and health educator Florence Kennedy will be honored for her five decades of service to the district.
Tickets will be available at the foundation's website — www.aefionlone.com — and seating at the event is limited.
The AEFI Facebook page is www.facebook.com/Amesbury-Educational-Foundation-Inc-147614988605719.
