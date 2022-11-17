AMESBURY — City officials announced Thursday that the Point Shore section of Main Street will remain a two-way road following much debate about the benefits of converting it to a one-way.
The declaration, which was first announced on the city's Facebook page, came after taking into consideration the recommendations of studies, feedback from the neighborhood, surveys from residents across the city, and those who showed up to City Hall to voice their concerns.
“The process to review traffic mitigation in this area has included professional staff from public works, emergency services (police and fire), community and economic development, as well as boards/commissions, multiple traffic studies, planning studies, and extensive public input,” Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove said. “Main Street traffic being limited to one way travel was one option being considered, among others. Ultimately, when it came time to make a decision, we were able to narrow the concerns from volume down to speed and pedestrian safety. Those are things we can address with other mitigation measures.”
City officials identified that most concerns revolve around sidewalk and pedestrian safety, as well as reducing speeds, according to the announcement.
Gove’s office, the Department of Public Works, Inspectional Services, the Amesbury Police Department, Amesbury Fire and Rescue, and the Office of Community and Economic Development all worked together to develop a plan going forward which will use available grant money.
In an email response to The Daily News, Public Works Director Rob Desmarais elaborated on what the priorities of the project would be.
“The project scope is from Rocky Hill Road to the Route 95 overpass and includes new concrete curbed sidewalks, raised intersections, and crosswalks,” Desmarais said. “Rapid flashing beacons will also be installed at crosswalks. The primary goal of the project is to improve the pedestrian corridor in the area and help mitigate traffic speed concerns.”
City officials said in the announcement that these measures combined with the recent scaling down of Maples Crossing sports complex to allow room for the new Munters manufacturing facility are expected to yield improvements in pedestrian safety, speed mediation, and traffic reduction.
The city’s announcement stated that the DPW is in the process of hiring an engineer to develop a final plan with an intended public presentation targeted for December.
“The city intends to hire TEC Inc. of Lawrence to execute this project,” Desmarais said via email. “TEC has worked on the study portion of the Main Street corridor for the last three years. It is their conceptual designs that we will implement.”
According to the announcement, the work would then go out to bid and would likely begin next spring. It was also stated that the grant funds will not cover improvements the full length of Main Street, and that as additional funds become available and subsurface work can be completed, curbing, sidewalks, and other enhancements can be made along the remainder of the roadway.
Additionally, future development in the area will be leveraged for offsite improvement for safer streets in the neighborhood.
