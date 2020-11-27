NEWBURYPORT – This week Local Pulse internet radio will feature discussions with Phil DeCologero, director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce; Amy Vander Els, a maker and artisan; and Ben Becker, of BLB Custom Building.
Show host Joe DiBiase discussed the newly launched AmesburyMarketplace.com, as well as the upcoming Drive-In (Dec. 2), Market on Dec. 5 Amesbury Window Painting contest.
Local Pulse is an hour-long show at 9 a.m. Saturday mornings that focuses on Greater Newburyport news, views, arts and food. Because of changes in when most of the shows are recorded, they are generally available to listen to Friday night.
To listen or download podcasts anytime, go to NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
