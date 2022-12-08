AMESBURY — Work on the new Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School continues to move along smoothly, making it all the more likely that its first batch of students will arrive next fall as planned.
The School Committee voted in 2020 to name the school after Shay, a 2005 Amesbury High School graduate who was killed in 2009 at age 22 during his second tour of duty in Iraq. He grew up in the city and enlisted in the Army soon after graduation.
In a phone call Wednesday, City Council president and School Building Committee member Nicholas Wheeler said the project has been going well.
“We’re on track and under budget,” he said. “We’ve still got a little over $500,000 in the contingency fund.”
Also on Wednesday, Mayor Kassandra Gove sent an email to The Daily News about the most recent progress.
“The Shay Memorial School continues to progress on schedule with substantial completion expected for April,” she said. “The building has heat which will allow for finish work to continue through the winter, including ceramic tile and millwork.
“The ‘curtainwall’ or large glass walls in areas like the cafeteria, media center and stairwells are being installed now leading us towards a weatherproof building,” Gove added.
“The last of the landscaping for this season is being wrapped up as well as the curbing and other exterior features like the flag poles, the main entrance, and its benches,” she said in the email. “The team is in the final stages of confirming furniture, fixtures, and equipment as well as the technology package. It’s exciting to see the project transition into this stage and be able to imagine students and staff in the space.”
The new building would allow for students to be divided by grade rather than geographic area as in the past. It will host students in prekindergarten through second grade while Cashman Elementary School next door will host the third through fifth grades.
The new school will have three floors. The first floor will serve students in prekindergarten and kindergarten, with bigger rooms to fit their cubbies. The second floor would accommodate the first grade, and the third floor would serve the second grade.
Wheeler said his background as an engineer has helped him contribute to the project.
“I’m a plumbing and fire protection engineer by trade. So that’s kind of my focus on the engineering side,” Wheeler said. “Just the overall design has been, just helping oversee that, has been a big part of my role as someone with construction experience on the School Building Committee. A lot of the different design aspects, various details of the project have been really interesting seeing them all come together.”
With the project still on pace to be finished in April, school officials remain hopeful that students will begin attending classes in the building next fall.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
